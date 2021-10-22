weBoost’s Drive Reach OTR Cell Phone Signal Booster Awarded AutoTech Breakthrough’s 2021 Connected Car Innovation of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced that the weBoost Drive Reach OTR has been selected as the winner of the Connected Car Innovation of the Year for the 2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. This innovative in-vehicle cell signal booster for semi-trucks and overlanders has been named a winner among Aeva, Carro, Ford Motor Co, Infineon Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, TuSimple, and an impressive list of other leading companies and startups in the AutoTech industry.

“We’re thrilled to be named a Connected Car Innovation of the Year winner by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. “We created the Drive Reach OTR in response to demand from the trucking industry, which is working in overdrive to help fulfill freight orders. This honor reinforces our commitment to creating the most powerful, reliable cell signal boosters to ensure that truckers can always stay connected on their routes.”

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies and products in the automotive technology sector today. Entries are judged by an independent panel of experts based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. The full list of 2021 award winners can be found here.

The Drive Reach OTR

First released in November 2020, the weBoost Drive Reach OTR is a connectivity game-changer for off-roading enthusiasts and truck drivers. This award-winning product is weBoost’s most powerful multi-user, in-vehicle cell signal booster for semi-trucks and overlanders. With its ruggedized, all-weather OTR Truck OmniDirectional Antenna, it boasts a maximum connection range and a 60 percent larger service range than other boosters on the market.

The Drive Reach OTR boosts voice and data with max Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allowed 50 dB system gain — enhancing all available network signals up to 32 times. Drivers experience fewer lost connections and dead zones, better audio quality, and faster data uploads and downloads with this premier signal booster.

More powerful than previous models, the Drive Reach OTR allows truck and off-road vehicle drivers to enjoy strong cell phone signal up to 74% further away from a cell tower. The versatile, powerful antenna provides new height configurations that weren’t possible in previous models, enabling the booster to avoid many common cell signal barriers found at lower levels. Together, this provides a huge improvement in cellular connectivity and speed across all wireless carriers— giving drivers peace of mind wherever the road takes them.

All components come in one package for easy DIY installation. The booster kit includes with parts to accommodate multiple installation options. Because weBoost is committed to the 5G movement, the Drive Reach OTR is also 5G compatible. The only cellular booster company that designs, assembles and tests its products solely in the U.S., all weBoost cellular signal boosters feature a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices; significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas, and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.weboost.com.

About the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

