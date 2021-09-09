Webinar: 5 Factors Financial Institutions Need to Consider When Migrating to a New Payment Platform

i2c and Capco Discuss What it Takes for FIs to Successfully Migrate to Mission-Critical, Digital-First Payments Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, will be joining global business and technology consultancy Capco for a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. The webinar will focus on discussing what considerations FIs must make in order to transition and adopt modern payments platforms for their businesses, and how to ensure reliable and secure migrations for their consumers.

This webinar will host two payments veterans as they discuss why moving from an outdated and inflexible legacy platform can keep FIs competitive in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape. The discussion will revolve around the top five factors that financial institutions need to consider when migrating to a modern platform, and how to mitigate and manage the risks involved.

Join the one-hour webinar on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 (10:00AM PST/1:00PM EST) to:

Learn about the evolution and current state of the payments industry and what issues FIs face to stay technology-driven

Understand how the financial services industry is quickly changing and why various factors such as speed-to-market, platform configurability, scalability, and risk management are mission-critical to FI success

How to choose the right processing partner to fulfill FI servicing capabilities

Panelists:

Matthew Cohn, Partner, Capco

Kevin Fox, EVP, Global Head of Sales, i2c Inc.

Register for the webinar at: Migrating to a New Payments Platform Webinar

About Capco

Capco is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track transformation initiatives for the banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s ingenuity is brought to life through its Innovation Labs, and award-winning Be Yourself at Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.Capco.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram, and Xing.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

