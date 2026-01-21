Weber Expands Smart Grilling Portfolio to Create the Backyard’s First Seamless, Smart Ecosystem

Brand Supercharges WEBER CONNECT® Platform with IoT Products, Including Smart Wireless Probes, Smart Hub Display, Performer® Smart Charcoal Grill, Kettle Smart Ring and Updated Smart Gas Grills

PALATINE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weber, one of the leading global brands in high-performance, high-quality outdoor cooking technology and products, today unveiled its 2026 lineup of Weber grills and accessories. The new portfolio delivers the backyard’s first seamless, smart ecosystem for grilling by connecting smart grills, accessories, and the WEBER CONNECT® App across all major fuel types to elevate the everyday with more confidence, control, and consistently delicious results.

The 2026 lineup expands smart cooking options for charcoal grilling with the Performer® Smart Charcoal Grill and Kettle Smart Ring. Updated models of the popular SPIRIT® smart gas grills feature Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® enabled, battery-operated digital thermometers. The new Smart Wireless Probe Plus with Booster and Charger can be used with any grill, enabling precise temperature monitoring regardless of fuel type. All Weber smart products—grills, accessories, and the WEBER CONNECT App—sync to create an integrated, connected cooking experience.

“The Weber 2026 collection builds on years of technology and design innovation to give consumers more effortless ways to prep, cook, serve, and clean, so they can enjoy more time with friends and family,” said Roberto Carvajal, vice president, products, Weber. “Our engineers thoughtfully crafted each new product—from smart grills to wireless probes to intuitively designed accessories—to deliver the first fully connected system in the backyard, where everything works together in harmony.”

Weber Smart Probes: Connect to Any Grill, Remotely Track Temp and Cook Time

The Weber smart ecosystem for the backyard is now complete with the introduction of the Weber Smart Wireless Probe Plus with Booster and Charger, Smart Hub Display and Booster, and Smart Probe and Grate Sensor. These tools provide more ways to seamlessly monitor food and/or grill temp and cook time for delicious results every time—and can be used with any brand of grill.

The Smart Wireless Probe Plus with Booster and Charger delivers cable-free convenience for grilling and rotisserie cooking with no wires, no hassles, and no guesswork. The product includes a sleek and slim Smart Wireless Probe with a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled charging case to enhance probe connectivity; the case also supports pairing with additional Smart Wireless Probes (sold separately) and pairs with the WEBER CONNECT App. The Smart Wireless Probes can pair with a Weber smart grill, the new Smart Hub, and the WEBER CONNECT App.

The new Weber Smart Probe and Grate Sensor pairs directly to Weber smart grills or the WEBER CONNECT App via Bluetooth wireless technology for fast, accurate temperature readings. Its compact design, similar to a yo-yo, makes cable storage easy and the magnetized back keeps it within reach. It also works in an indoor oven for broiling and baking.

The new Weber Smart Hub Display and Booster is a compact device with a bright LCD screen that can be placed near any brand of grill or oven. It connects up to two Weber wired and four Weber wireless probes or sensors (sold separately) to monitor internal food temperatures and cook times. The Smart Hub pairs with the WEBER CONNECT App, has a built-in Wi-Fi booster to enhance connectivity of paired probes, and functions as a portable display for Generation 2 Weber smart grills—allowing monitoring away from the grill without a smartphone.

The new Weber smart grilling devices allow consumers to set up cooks, monitor temperatures, and receive flip and serve alerts, timers, and doneness notifications from anywhere via the WEBER CONNECT App.

The Smart Wireless Probe with Booster and Charger (CAD$129.99), Smart Hub Display and Booster (CAD$99.99), Smart Probe and Grate Sensor (CAD$47.99) and individual Smart Wireless Probe (CAD$79.99) all come with a two-year limited warranty and will be available in late Spring 2026.

The Reinvented Performer Charcoal Grill: Smart Design, Legendary Flavor

Since its debut in 1990, the Performer charcoal grill has captured the hearts of grilling enthusiasts, with its hallmark kettle-in-cart configuration, providing added prep and serve space and legendary charcoal flavor to every cook. For 2026, Weber product development and design experts reimagined this iconic grill with cutting-edge engineering, sleek design updates, and optional smart technology to elevate every aspect of the charcoal grilling experience while preserving legendary Weber quality and durability.

The star of the new Performer charcoal grill line is the 22” Performer Premium Smart Charcoal Grill, which features:

An LCD Wi-Fi enabled controller that regulates temperature by controlling airflow into the coals, ideal for long cooks and overnight smoking

Rapidfire™ Assist mode for faster startup and preheating

and preheating Remote control via a smartphone using the WEBER CONNECT App

Two built-in probe ports to monitor food temperature and one food probe

A WEBER WORKS™ side table and side rail for drop in and snap on accessories

Two wheels for easy mobility plus two swivel, locking casters

The 2026 Performer Charcoal Grill also is available without smart technology. All models have a cart, side table and sturdy storage shelf, and the same features as the iconic Weber kettle including a porcelain-enameled finish that is scratch and rust-resistant, adjustable dampers for manual temperature control, and an improved One-Touch™ cleaning system that makes ash removal quick and easy. The durable, hinged cooking grate flips up on either side to easily add fuel, and the Tuck-Away lid holder provides a convenient place to nest the lid against the side of the bowl.

Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the new 2026 Performer Charcoal Grill is available in a premium smart model for CAD$999 or base smart model for CAD$699; a premium model for CAD$799 and a base model for CAD$499. The base models will be available in Spring 2026; the premium models will be available in Summer 2026.

Expanded Smart Grilling in Gas & Charcoal, Intuitive Accessories

In addition to the redesigned Performer charcoal grill line, the 2026 lineup includes updates to the popular SPIRIT smart gas grills. These models feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, battery-operated digital thermometers that integrate seamlessly with the WEBER CONNECT ecosystem.

The new SPIRIT Smart Gas Grill allows perfect grilling every time with the power of WEBER CONNECT. Available in both liquid propane and natural gas options in Spring 2026, the three-burner models of the Spirit Smart Gas Grill start at CAD$649.

Also new for 2026 is the Kettle Smart Ring—an innovative attachment for Weber 22” charcoal grills that adds easier temperature control and smart connectivity to classic charcoal cooking. The Kettle Smart Ring, also compatible with non-smart Performer charcoal grills, will be available for CAD$399.99 exclusively on weber.com in Spring 2026.

Smart design extends beyond connected technology. The 2026 Weber collection introduces new accessories developed through extensive global consumer research, addressing real grilling pain points. New additions include more tools for griddle cooking such as a Griddle Chopper and Butter Roller, and additional snap on accessories for the durable, user-friendly WEBER WORKS Accessory System that keeps tools, beverages, wipes and more within reach. Two new cleaning products—exterior cleaning wipes and a cold clean brush with scraper—round out the lineup. For pricing and availability, visit weber.com.

