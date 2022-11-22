Weave Wins Third Consecutive EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems

Optometrists choose Weave for the third consecutive year as their preferred provider for patient engagement systems

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has won the 14th annual EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems.

The EyeVote Readers’ Choice Awards recognize optometrists’ favorite products and companies and are based on a popular vote.

“Optometry continues to be an important and growing vertical for us and we’re thrilled to be selected by real customers to receive this honor,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Weave will continue to grow our offerings and innovations for optometrists, building on features like Eyewear Ready Reminders and integrations with optometry practice management systems to deliver experiences that delight patients and streamline practice efficiency.”

The EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems is further recognition of Weave as the market leader in the optometry field. This month, Weave added the optometry electronic health record system OD Link, marking over 10 integrations in the optometry space. With this partnership, both Weave and OD Link are able to sync with each giving offices a more seamless patient engagement experience.

Weave was recently named a leader for Small-Business Optometry Software by G2, the Best SMB CRM by Martech Breakthrough Awards, and one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022. To learn more about Weave visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

