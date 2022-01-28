Weave Surpasses $1B in Payments Processed

Text-to-pay, wireless terminals and card on file features make collecting customer payments easier for small businesses

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAVE), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, today announced the company has surpassed $1 billion in payments processed through Weave Payments. With recent enhancements to its payments offerings, this milestone is significant as Weave continues on its mission of becoming an essential software for small businesses.

Weave Payments is the full payment processing solution that offers multiple contactless payment options, including in-office payments, mobile card payments, manual card entry, and Text To Pay, an innovative feature that allows customers to pay instantly from a mobile device. With Weave’s easy-to-use Payments dashboard, customers can quickly see which bills are outstanding, which have been paid, which have been refunded, and which need to be recorded.

“Communication serves as the foundation of everything a small business does,” said Roy Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Weave. “It’s our job to help our customers deliver seamless and convenient interactions with their customers, everything from the first interaction through payments. We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers about our ability to integrate payment processing within existing communications channels. This milestone signifies the importance of effective communication in managing customer interactions and we are focused on growing payments across our customer base.”

Weave has been growing its payments offering since it launched in 2020, most recently adding wireless terminals and the ability to store customers’ preferred payment methods in the last quarter of 2021.

“My favorite feature of Weave, hands down, is Text To Pay,” said Weave customer Valarie Caulfield, Office Manager at Sodorff & Wilson Family Dentistry. “80% of our patients are paying within 24 hours.”

