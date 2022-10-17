Weave Ranks in Top 20 of MountainWest Capital Network’s List of Utah’s Fastest Growing Companies

Weave recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah for third year in a row

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized business, has been named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Now in its 28th year, MWCN’s annual list highlights Utah’s continued strong growth and investment in technology, retail, healthcare and more.





“In our third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies, we’re excited to continue our mission to deliver more modern and meaningful patient experiences that deeply impact local communities,” said Weave CEO Brett White. “Weave is honored to call Utah home to the majority of our employees, in company with some of the most innovative technology leaders in the country.”

Recipients of the Utah 100 are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2021. Both private and public companies are included on the list.

The Utah 100 rankings were announced during MWCN’s flagship award event with thousands of business leaders in attendance.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah’s first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more atmwcn.org.

