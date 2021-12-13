Weave Named One of the Best Companies to Work For By Utah Business Magazine

For the third consecutive year, Weave is recognized by employees for its culture and leadership

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the third consecutive year. Companies selected for this recognition were evaluated through an in-depth and anonymous employee survey designed to measure a company’s culture, leadership and benefits.

“More than anything, this award is proof that Weave is a special place to work, and our team is central to that,” said Roy Banks, Weave’s CEO. “I feel lucky that every day I get to work with the incredible people here at Weave, they are vital to the success of our business.”

Weave has worked hard to foster its people-first culture by creating ways to celebrate our employees, providing competitive perks and benefits and updating our company values to propel us through our next stage of life as a publicly-traded company. Among many benefits provided to Weave employees is unlimited paid time off and a 12-week paid parental leave program that includes a $2,400 stipend for purchasing diapers, home cleanings, or any necessities to support working parents.

With over 900 employees and a brand-new six-story headquarters in Lehi, Weave is focused on a continued upward growth trajectory that involves hiring across the U.S. and internationally, having recently expanded its recruiting base to India. If you’re interested in a career with Weave you can check out our open opportunities as well as get to know our culture and benefits a little better by visiting our Careers page.

