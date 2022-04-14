Weave Named as a Leader in Four of G2’s Spring 2022 Reports

Weave is recognized as a leader in four different G2 Grids including the #1 leader in Optometry Software for Spring 2022

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, released its Spring 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a leader in all four categories.

“Weave’s extensive record as a product leader in both our verticals and our broad competitive space is only made more powerful by the fact real customer reviews power this ranking,” says Roy Banks, CEO of Weave. “We strive to achieve excellence every day for our customers and the results of this quarter’s grid reports are further proof we are doing just that.”

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. They apply a unique algorithm (v3.0) to this data to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time. Weave’s combined success within the market presence and satisfaction sections across the Optometry Software category further demonstrates the trust Weave’s optometry customers have in them to help deliver the highest quality support for their patients.

As more and more small healthcare businesses turn to technology to assist them with their day-to-day activities, platforms like Weave are becoming an integral part of an organization’s success.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

