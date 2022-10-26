Weave Named a Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune for 2nd Year

Weave is the only Utah company recognized as a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune and Top Workplaces USA.





Based entirely on verified employee feedback, the award measures a company’s culture, alignment, and future. Weave received additional recognition for its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs through a Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence award, the only Utah company to receive this recognition.

“It’s an honor to be named a Top Workplace and to be awarded a Cultural Excellence Award for our DE&I practices,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Cultivating an award-winning culture is more than massage chairs and free soda. It’s about hiring, recognizing, and retaining people who exemplify our values and put people first. We’ve worked hard to create such a culture here at Weave, and are thrilled to have our DE&I initiatives recognized this year as well.”

In honor of its People First mentality, Weave launched People Resource Groups in 2021 to create community and belonging for traditionally underrepresented groups. These PRGs aim to unite groups of people with common identities or life experiences with those who want to provide allyship and support to those groups. Team members along with executive sponsors lead these eight PRGs to promote allyship and acceptance through company-wide events, leadership development, and networking events.

Recently, Weave was recognized on the 2022 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council, the Top 50 Most Inspiring Workplaces in North America, and was rated in the top 5% of similar-sized companies by Comparably for its Diversity Score. Visit the careers page for more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities.

About Weave



Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

