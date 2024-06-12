Weave Launches Partner Marketplace

The marketplace unveils comprehensive suite of products and services to optimize practice operations and elevate patient care

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced its new marketplace for affiliate products and services. Accessible on Weave’s website or within the Weave platform, the marketplace offers a diverse range of solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and patient experiences for healthcare practices. Marketplace Partners available to Weave customers at launch include Abyde, BoomCloud, Dear Doctor, HR for Health, LUMN, Overjet, Presto Smile, and Teem.





“Partnerships are key to our mission of enhancing every patient interaction,” said Marcus Bertilson, Chief Operating Officer of Weave. “Our focus with the Weave Marketplace is to create an intersection where together, our partners and customers can bring best-in-class technology solutions to practices, ensuring an optimal experience for practitioners and their patients.”

Weave understands the critical need to provide customers with essential tools to improve patient and client experiences in the constantly evolving digital landscape. The Weave Partner Marketplace curates trusted brands and products for healthcare practices and is launching products that offer solutions for patient education, membership plans, HR management, compliance, clinical intelligence, and virtual reception. To learn more about Weave’s Partner Marketplace, visit https://www.getweave.com/affiliate-marketplace/.

Weave Partnerships

Weave is actively seeking partners to participate in its affiliate, product integration, and IT partnership programs. Interested companies can visit the Weave website to learn more and apply.

