Weave Brings ACH Direct Debit to Payments Suite

Secure and cost-effective payment feature delivers streamlined payment processing and collection to healthcare providers and patients

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced the addition of ACH Debit Payments to its product suite. Previously, patients were limited to paying with credit or debit cards. With ACH, they can pay their co-pay or bill directly from their bank account, and securely collecting payment is even more convenient for providers.





With ACH Direct Debit, healthcare patients experience enhanced transaction security and healthcare providers can benefit from lower transaction costs. By empowering patients to choose an additional preferred method for payment, healthcare providers increase the likelihood of receiving payments on time and can improve the overall patient experience by providing payment options best suited for individual needs. ACH Direct Debit is available for Text to Pay and Online Bill Pay workflows.

“Healthcare patients today expect safe, secure, and convenient options to pay their bills,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Weave. “The addition of ACH Direct Debit to our payment suite enables healthcare practices with another way to offer flexible payment options to patients, reduce transaction costs, increase the likelihood of timely payments by patients, and offer more flexibility to patients to pay how they choose.”

The addition of ACH Direct Debit follows several new payment enhancements in recent months, including a partnership with Affirm, Scan to Pay, and Mobile Tap to Pay.

To learn more about Weave’s payment solutions, visit www.getweave.com/weave-payments/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

Contacts

Natalie House



Senior Director of Content & Communications



pr@getweave.com