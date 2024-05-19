SharkNinja Announces David Beckham as Global Brand Ambassador for Ninja Brand

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, is pleased to announce that David Beckham has joined forces with the Ninja brand as a global brand ambassador. Known for his skills in the kitchen, passion for cooking and commitment to exceptional performance, Beckham will work closely with the Ninja team to build awareness for their innovative and user-friendly appliances.









The multi-year partnership will focus on a range of Ninja products as Beckham helps to communicate the brand’s performance-based approach to product design to his global audience. Both David Beckham and the Ninja team will work together to demonstrate the benefits of current products while also supporting product expansion.

David Beckham said: “I love to be at home creating meals for my family either in the kitchen or cooking outside so I’m delighted to partner with Ninja to help bring greater awareness to their amazing products. I look forward to working with their fantastic team.”

“We are so proud to partner with David Beckham as we continue to expand the Ninja brand both inside and outside the home, and reach consumers around the world,” said Mark Barrocas, Chief Executive Officer at SharkNinja. “David shares our commitment to performance and quality, sets the same unimaginably high bar that we do, and is deeply passionate about cooking. We are so excited to work with him to bring the Ninja story to life and help us advance our mission to positively impact people’s lives around the world.”

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of 5-star products that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,000 associates, the company’s products are sold at over 150 retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit www.sharkninja.com.

About David Beckham

David Beckham is one of England’s most successful footballers. With a career spanning 20 years, David has played with some of the most successful clubs in the world, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as the England team, which he captained for six years. David was the first English player to have won league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France.

In 2018, David fulfilled a life-long ambition to be an owner of a football club when his group was awarded the Major League Soccer Franchise for the city of Miami. Inter Miami CF was officially announced in September 2018 with David as President of the Club.

In 2019, David founded his own content studio, Studio 99. The studio operates both editorial and commercial production, and specialises in developing and producing premium documentary features, series and formats for global platforms and networks, including Netflix and Disney+.

Throughout his life, David has been committed to supporting charities and projects that seek to drive change for the better. David has worked with UNICEF for nearly 20 years as a Goodwill Ambassador, a role that promotes and protects the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children. In 2015, David launched the 7 Fund with UNICEF – a unique partnership to give vulnerable and disadvantaged children the opportunity to reach their full potential. David also campaigns for Malaria No More, using his platform to ensure the world and its leaders hear the urgent message of the malaria fight. While, in his position as Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council (BFC), David helps promote and nurture British fashion and the UK’s creative industries.

