WealthReach Launches InsuranceReach, Bringing AI-Powered Prospecting to Insurance Professionals

The first intent-based lead generation solution built specifically for insurance professionals, InsuranceReach helps agents identify, and convert, high-interest prospects

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WealthReach, a prospecting and intent data platform purpose-built for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth management firms, today announced the launch of InsuranceReach, a new lead generation solution for insurance professionals that proactively identifies ready-to-engage prospects. Designed for insurance professionals, including life and property & casualty (P&C) agents, producers, independent marketing organizations (IMOs) and field marketing organizations (FMOs), InsuranceReach helps teams uncover and engage prospects who are actively researching insurance solutions to reduce time spent chasing unqualified leads and drive new business.

Co-founded by CEO Michael Barrasso, alongside client acquisition and marketing expert David DeCelle, InsuranceReach brings intent-driven prospecting to an industry long reliant on cold calling, purchased lists and personal networks. Combining website visitor identification, off-site intent data and AI-generated outreach sequences, InsuranceReach enables insurance professionals to focus on engaging with warmer, more relevant prospects at the right time.

“Insurance professionals aren’t afraid to pick up the phone to solicit new clients, but too often, they simply run out of people to call and their prospecting funnel runs dry,” said DeCelle. “As someone who started their career in insurance, I’ve seen firsthand that almost 90 percent of new producers fail within the first five years because they exhaust their personal networks and struggle to generate new opportunities. InsuranceReach was built to solve that problem by giving agents a steady stream of real prospects who are already qualified, and then giving them the tools to effectively make a meaningful connection.”

InsuranceReach leverages the same core AI and intent-data technology that powers WealthReach, now optimized for insurance firms. The platform identifies up to 40 percent of previously anonymous website visitors, enriches each profile with professional and behavioral insights and tracks off-site research behavior related to the types of insurance most relevant to each agent’s focus. Each prospect is scored based on intent signals and ideal customer criteria, allowing teams to prioritize outreach where interest is strongest.

InsuranceReach’s AI engine then generates fully-personalized, multi-channel outreach across email and LinkedIn to soften the first conversation and increase response rates. Messaging and prompts—covering topics from policy reviews to coverage evaluations—are tailored specifically to each prospect based on their profiles.

“I’ve spent more than 20 years deeply embedded in the insurance industry, and I’ve seen agents both thrive and struggle,” said Jonas Roeser Co-Founder and CEO of Agent Review. “The difference has almost always come down to one thing: access to the right prospects. InsuranceReach tackles that challenge head-on. Agents no longer have to wonder who to call or where their next opportunity will come from. Instead, they can focus their time on people who are actively in the market for the products and protection they offer.”

Built with input from long-time insurance professionals in collaboration with the WealthReach engineering and AI teams, InsuranceReach was designed to help agents engage prospects in a more meaningful way than through traditional outreach. The result is greater personalization that leads to higher response rates and stronger client relationships from the outset.

“After years of working closely with thousands of insurance agents, I consistently hear the same challenge: how to grow beyond their existing book while continuing to nurture current clients and referrals,” said Andrew Saksa, VP of Strategic Channels at Essential Engine. “Referrals have always worked, but they’ve also been limiting. InsuranceReach changes that. It gives agents a new, powerful way to connect with warm, in-market prospects they never had access to before. These are people actively looking for help, and InsuranceReach enables agents to meet them at exactly the right moment to guide them toward the protection they need.”

InsuranceReach will officially launch following a joint webinar with Agent Review on February 10 at 1 p.m. ET, where attendees will receive a first look at the platform, see real-world use cases and learn how intent data can be applied to insurance prospecting workflows. To sign up for the webinar, click here.

For more information about InsuranceReach, please visit insurancereach.ai.

About WealthReach

WealthReach is an AI-powered prospecting and intent data platform built by growth-focused marketing and client acquisition experts. Originally designed for financial advisors, WealthReach helps firms identify high-intent prospects, prioritize outreach, and engage leads with personalized, compliant messaging. The platform now powers InsuranceReach, extending intent-based prospecting to the insurance industry. For more information, please visit wealthreach.ai.

About InsuranceReach

InsuranceReach is an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform built specifically for insurance professionals. Developed with input from long-time insurance agents and producers, in collaboration with a dedicated technology and AI team, InsuranceReach helps life, property & casualty (P&C) agents, independent marketing organizations (IMOs), and field marketing organizations (FMOs) uncover and engage high-quality prospects. The platform identifies previously anonymous website visitors, enriches each profile with professional and behavioral insights, and delivers personalized multi-channel outreach designed to convert in-market leads more efficiently. For more information, visit insurancereach.ai.

William Ruben

847 208 8289

william@streetcredpr.com

Adam Redling

440-773-9299

adam@streetcredpr.com