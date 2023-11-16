Wealth Access Releases White Paper on Leveraging AI to Optimize Digital Experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Wealth Access, the leading customer data insights platform that unifies and enriches data to power hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions, today released its most recent white paper, “Marrying A.I. and Your Digital Experience: A Path to Futureproofing Your Firm.”





This white paper explores the transformative power of AI in the world of finance, as well as how FIs can harness this emerging technology to enhance digital experiences, cultivate engaging client relationships, strengthen enterprise operations and maintain competitive advantage considering the looming generational wealth transfer.

Insights from this white paper include:

Understanding AI and its role as an ally in assisting financial institutions to transcend traditional boundaries, foster trust and craft unique experiences;

Effectively integrating modern solutions to deliver customized experiences;

Unifying customer information between siloed departments;

Monitoring transactions in real-time, ensuring compliance and flagging any potential breaches or unusual activity; and,

Attracting the next generation of customers via a data-centric environment that anticipates and satisfies their expectations.

“Financial institutions are challenged to create engaging, memorable and seamless experiences for their customers and clients with resources that are not designed to do so,” said David Benskin, founder and CEO of Wealth Access. “AI bridges this gap and redefines how financial advisors operate, how institutions interact with their clients and how the industry, as a whole, perceives value creation.”

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services’ existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client’s complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company’s platform, including several of the largest banks in America.

