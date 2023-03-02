Waystar Appoints Missy Miller as Chief Marketing Officer

Senior executive with deep healthcare IT expertise will drive ongoing growth at healthcare payments company

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced the promotion of Missy Miller, SVP of Marketing, to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

At Waystar, Miller oversees an extensive team of marketing and communications professionals and leads brand awareness, client acquisition, engagement and advocacy programs to drive loyalty and growth. The company now serves 15 of the top 20 U.S. health systems, encompassing more than 1 million providers in every care setting and serving the healthcare needs of nearly half of U.S. healthcare patients. Waystar’s net promoter score – indicating customers’ willingness to recommend the company – ranks among the world’s premier brands.

“Missy is a proven leader with strong experience delivering strategic marketing plans that drive growth,” said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. “She will continue to play an important role as we grow further and provide innovative technology to shape the future of healthcare payments.”

Miller’s career spans 16 years in healthcare information technology, specifically in product, commercial and marketing. Prior to Waystar, she served as Chief Growth Officer at a private investment firm where she successfully led strategic initiatives across portfolio companies to drive transformational growth.

“I’m grateful to work with such a talented and committed team. At Waystar, we empower each other through our shared vision to simplify healthcare payments,” Miller said. “Waystar is driving great results for our clients and positive change in healthcare, and it’s great to be part of this journey.”

Last year, Miller was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare of 2022 by Women We Admire, an organization that provides news and information on today’s women leaders across industries.

