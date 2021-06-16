Waylay’s Digital Twin Partners add Speed, Flexibility and Scale to Customer Implementation Projects

Waylay Digital Twin goes global and unveils its ecosystem of preferred implementation partners

GHENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltwins–Waylay announced today it has partnered with top-tier Salesforce Implementation Partners for Waylay Digital Twin, its powerful no-code IoT asset monitoring solution for Salesforce.

The selected implementation partners boost consulting and implementation capacity and bring decades of Salesforce expertise to the Waylay Digital Twin projects. Adding local and multi-lingual support and industry-specific proficiency dramatically increases project efficiency and accelerates implementation timelines and delivery.

Waylay’s ecosystem of preferred implementation partners:

Deloitte

Diabsolut

Inetum-Realdolmen

PolSource, an EPAM Systems, Inc. company

ProQuest

Scalefactory

Wipro

“Our partner ecosystem brings speed, flexibility and scale to our customer demand. They inject an unparalleled breadth and depth of capabilities spanning expertise across various industries, adding consulting and implementation capacities and securing global experience and proficiency in our growth regions,” said Piet Vandaele, President Strategic Partnerships and Co-Founder at Waylay.



“Our implementation partners bring a personalized and customer-centric approach to the Waylay Digital Twin projects and help us deliver exactly what our customers want and their business needs. Their trained staff offers supreme consultation and they have the experience to implement Waylay Digital Twin in new and existing Salesforce customer environments.”

Waylay Digital Twin implementation partners: https://www.waylay.io/products/waylay-digital-twin/partners

For more info on Waylay Digital Twin, visit Salesforce AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMaXKEA1 and www.waylay.io/digitaltwin and book your demo.

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a leading enterprise IT-OT digital transformation software company delivering IoT asset automation and analytics software solutions. Waylay offers 3 products: Waylay Digital Twin for Salesforce, Waylay IO for developers and SMEs, Waylay Enterprise.

Waylay Digital Twin is a SaaS application for Salesforce business users that bridges between the IoT/OT world and Salesforce. Under the hood, it leverages the ultra-scalable and performant Waylay PaaS automation and analytics technology. Waylay Digital Twin provides visibility on IoT data and performance of connected assets to Salesforce and empowers customers to ride the wave of digital transformation and servitization.



Find out more at www.waylay.io/digitaltwin

Contacts

PRESS

Elly Schietse



VP Marketing, Waylay



Elly.schietse@waylay.io

Tel +32 479 761825