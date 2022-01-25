Home Business Wire Wayfair Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 before the opening of the market on February 24, 2022.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 24 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3qOzwoJ. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3KwMyPt. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair – Everything home – for a space that’s all you.
  • Joss & Main – The ultimate style edit for home.
  • AllModern – All of modern, made simple.
  • Birch Lane – A fresh take on the classics.
  • Perigold – An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair generated $14.1 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 16,000 people.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Jane Carpenter

PR@Wayfair.com

Investor Relations:
Landry Ngambia

IR@Wayfair.com

