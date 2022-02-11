Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing Acquires McAlister Design to Expand Its Robotic Automation Capabilities and Footprint

The South Carolina robotics integrator doubles Wauseon Machine’s automation bandwidth

WAUSEON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Inc. (Wauseon Machine), a provider of robotics automation, tube fabrication equipment, and build-to-print precision machined parts, is pleased to announce it has acquired McAlister Design and Automation LLC (McAlister Design) of Greenville, SC, to further Wauseon Machine’s aim of creating comprehensive automation solutions to meet the needs of customers, both current and future. This acquisition is a springboard for Wauseon Machine’s ambitious growth plans to make its automation capabilities and services available in more regions of the country.

“At Wauseon Machine, we are strategically looking for companies that can complement and expand our existing capabilities, which will allow us to better serve our customers’ needs and help them improve their business,” noted Scott Anair, president and CEO, Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing. “The acquisition of McAlister Design, with their impressive team, capabilities and location, aligns extremely well with this strategy.”

Wauseon Machine has been in an expansion mode since the appointment of Anair as president and CEO in 2020. With the McAlister acquisition, Wauseon Machine will double the size of its automation business overnight and position the company for double-digit growth moving forward.

Based in Greenville, SC, McAlister Design was founded in 1992 and built on the idea of being a trusted source for automation needs. Noted as one of the largest privately owned automation companies in Upstate South Carolina, McAlister Design has been recognized as a premier robotics systems integrator through its comprehensive suite of services. In addition to its industry-leading automation capabilities and expertise, McAlister’s four facilities, totaling 48,000 sq. ft., bring significantly more capacity, both in floor space and technical resources, for automation projects.

“What stuck out to me from our earliest conversations with Wauseon Machine is the level of respect they had for our history and our people,” said Troy McAlister, founder and president, McAlister Design. “Family businesses understand family businesses, and in the case of Wauseon Machine, they know this industry and aspire to be true leaders in the space. We look forward to being part of Wauseon Machine’s future.”

About Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing

Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Inc. – founded in 1983 – headquartered in Wauseon, Ohio, is a portfolio company of Cornerstone Capital Partners in Dublin, Ohio, and specializes in robotics automation, tube fabrication equipment, and build-to-print precision machined parts.

