<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Waters Introduces New PFAS Quantitation Workflow Enabled by Enhancements to waters_connect Informatics...
Business Wire

Waters Introduces New PFAS Quantitation Workflow Enabled by Enhancements to waters_connect Informatics Platform

di Business Wire

News Summary:


  • New PFAS quantitation workflow designed to simplify trace-level measurement of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in food, soil, air, and water samples.
  • Waters’ end-to-end solution capable of measuring parts-per-quadrillion (ppq) levels of PFAS that meet and exceed regulatory limits.
  • Software automates PFAS quantitation data processing and reporting, helping laboratories reduce manual errors.

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PFAS–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced a new Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) quantitation workflow enabled by enhancements to its waters_connect™ for quantitation software. Through a combination of Waters™ ultra-sensitive instrumentation, sample prep chemistries and software, the end-to-end workflow simplifies and automates the measurement of PFAS in food, soil, air, and water at parts-per-quadrillion levels that meet and exceed regulatory detection limits.

“As we find more PFAS in the environment and we learn more about their potential toxicity, the list of chemicals that environmental and public health laboratories will be expected to monitor will continue to grow,” said Warren Potts, Senior Director – Global Food and Environmental Business, Waters Corporation. “Our end-to-end PFAS quantitation workflow simplifies the process and minimizes risks in obtaining trace-level PFAS measurement data by eliminating manual transcription errors and automating data processing and reporting in compliance with regulatory requirements.”

A key component of the waters_connect for quantitation software is the MS Quan™ app which includes an Exception Focused Review feature allowing users to implement tailored rulesets to focus the review process on only those results that fall outside specified targets, cutting data review time by up to 50%.

In addition to the waters_connect for quantitation software, the Waters PFAS quantitation workflow solution consists of everything needed for laboratories to measure PFAS accurately and reproducibly in a variety of sample matrices. Products include Waters’ ultra-sensitive liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments, separation columns and sample preparation cartridges.

The Waters PFAS quantitation workflow solution and updated waters_connect for quantitation software are now available worldwide from Waters.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, MS Quan, Xevo and waters_connect are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

Contacts

Brian J. Murphy

PR Manager, Corporate Communications

Waters Corporation

brian_j_murphy@waters.com
+1 508-482-2614

Articoli correlati

ServiceUp Continues Consumer-Friendly Car Repair Innovation With In-App Financing

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceUp, the all-in-one car repair solution, has integrated with consumer financing company Wisetack to create the...
Continua a leggere

GE Healthcare Imaging Solutions Increase Workflow Efficiency and Optimize Radiologists’ Time to Help Reduce Burnout

Business Wire Business Wire -
Intelligent workload management solution for PACS helps radiologists streamline workflow and can increase interpretation production by up to 21%....
Continua a leggere

Voxware Biennial Holiday Survey Indicates Consumers Less Tolerant for Delivery Delays and Inaccurate Order Fulfillment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consumers wary of inflation and economic concerns with majority planning fewer purchases this holiday season HAMILTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automation--Voxware, a leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ServiceUp Continues Consumer-Friendly Car Repair Innovation With In-App Financing

Business Wire