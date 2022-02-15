Home Business Wire Waters Corporation Virtual Fireside Chat at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference (including:...
Waters Corporation Virtual Fireside Chat at Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference (including: Services, MedTech, Life Science Tools & HCIT)

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Amol Chaubal, SVP & Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 24th at 3:30PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world’s leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Director, Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

