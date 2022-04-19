Home Business Wire Waters Corporation to Host Investor Day
Business Wire

Waters Corporation to Host Investor Day

di Business Wire

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced today that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, May 19, 2022, starting at 8:45 a.m. (ET) at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St, New York, NY 10005.

The event will feature presentations made by members of the senior management team, followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website, https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Caspar Tudor

Director, Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

Media Contact:

Kevin Kempskie

Sr. Director, Public Relations

pr@waters.com

Articoli correlati

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its...
Continua a leggere

Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Remote-First-Company/SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its first quarter 2022 shareholder...
Continua a leggere

Ligand to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4

Business Wire Business Wire -
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2022 Financial...

Business Wire