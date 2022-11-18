<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Waters Corporation Presentation at the Evercore ISI HealthconX 2022 Virtual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference virtually with a fireside on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 from 1:00-1:45PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the event on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Director, Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

