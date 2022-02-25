Home Business Wire Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
Business Wire

Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

di Business Wire

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 2:10PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world’s leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Contacts

Caspar Tudor, Director, Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

