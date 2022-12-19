<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Waters Corporation Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 4:30PM Pacific Standard Time / 1:30PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

