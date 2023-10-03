Waterco Selects SugarCRM with Powerful Integrations to Epicor Kinetic and sales-i to Drive Customer-Centric Buying Experiences

The Sugar Platform Will Do the Work to Bring Together CRM, ERP, and Predictive B2B Sales Intelligence to Surface Newfound Revenue Opportunities for Waterco’s Sales Pros

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced Waterco Limited, a global water treatment and pool equipment manufacturer based in Sydney, has selected Sugar Sell Advanced to power intelligent sales automation with AI-driven workflows and predictive analytics, to fuel revenue growth and drive exceptional customer experience.





Waterco pioneers reliable solutions for healthy, safe water environments, which are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications in more than 40 countries. Established in 1981 with a single pool pump store in Sydney, it has since become a global brand recognised for designing and manufacturing filtration and sanitisation innovations for the swimming pool, spa, aquaculture, and water purification sectors.

With Sugar Sell Advanced as its manufacturing CRM solution, Waterco will benefit from advanced reporting, predictable forecasting, sales data analytics, holistic insights, and omnichannel internal communications for cross-departmental alignment and centralised data access.

“Sugar Sell will significantly improve visibility and predictability for enhanced sales performance, automating our sales process for improved efficiencies,” says Marco Contreras, ANZ IT Manager, Waterco. “Bringing together Sugar Sell and Epicor Kinetic onto a single platform will allow us to conduct analysis on purchasing patterns to better understand our customers and further personalise their buying experiences.”

The Sugar deployment includes powerful integrations between Epicor Kinetic and Sugar Sell powered by Biscit. By mapping data seamlessly between its customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, Waterco will have a 360-degree view of its business to unlock newfound revenue opportunities.

Waterco also will benefit from predictive business-to-business sales intelligence from sales-i that surfaces data-driven sales insights and opportunity alerts based on customer buying behaviour. sales-i will enable Waterco to capture product, price, quantity, and frequency intelligence from its Epicor Kinetic solution, automatically add it to Sugar Sell, and then provide specific insights on key buying trends. Sales representatives will receive notifications about potential up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, as well as possible customer churn. This will enable the company to proactively engage with its customers and provide exceptional experiences.

“Integrating Sugar and Epicor will give Waterco seamless access to CRM and ERP data for a complete view of the business that is then augmented by sales-i actionable sales intelligence to translate data into additional revenue opportunities,” says Jason du Preez, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific. “The Sugar platform will do the work to monitor, mine, and surface customer insights using advancements in AI and put that actionable data in the hands of marketers and sellers to deliver meaningful buying experiences and fuel business growth.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

