watchTowr Partners with Orange to Redefine External Attack Surface Management for Strategic Enterprise Customers

New Partnership Focuses on APAC Region with Plans for Global Expansion

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Channel—watchTowr, the leading Continuous Automated Red Teaming platform provider, today announced a partnership with Orange Business, a global network and digital integrator, to bring the watchTowr Platform onboard as a key External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution for strategic customers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This partnership will reinforce cybersecurity solutions offered through the Group’s Orange Cyberdefense subsidiary.





“Today’s channel excels at providing services that help detect breaches and respond to attacks. However, there’s significant white space in preventing attacks,” said Elvina Liow, VP, APAC, watchTowr. “That’s precisely what watchTowr offers: a platform to identify and validate exposures in customers’ attack surface before breaches happen. We also work closely with partners to support customers in effective remediation efforts. By combining the power of our platform with Orange’s deep expertise in managed security services, we can deliver unmatched value to our customers, helping them strengthen their security postures.”

watchTowr will work with Orange Business to further expand its presence in the APAC region and globally. Orange Business will leverage its extensive value-added advisory and managed services in conjunction with its cybersecurity expertise secured by Orange Cyberdefense to accelerate the adoption of the watchTowr platform among its target enterprise customers.

Built by offensive security experts and backed by real-world research, the watchTowr Continuous Automated Red Teaming platform delivers true attack surface visibility across known and unknown assets and helps defenders quickly validate weaknesses and exposures before attacks occur.

“watchTowr is redefining how organizations approach attack surface management,” said Philip Lee, Head of Security – APAC, Orange Business. “Unlike legacy approaches that deliver ineffective audits or inaccurate assessments, the watchTowr Platform continuously validates ways hackers can gain access to a company’s systems. Since it’s fully external and agentless, it can be up and running in our clients’ networks within hours, delivering rapid value.”

To learn more about watchTowr and its platform, visit https://watchtowr.com/.

About Orange



Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan “Lead the Future”, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the Future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange’s leadership in service quality. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About watchTowr



watchTowr is redefining External Attack Surface Management with its Continuous Automated Red Teaming platform, built by offensive security experts and backed by real-world vulnerability research. Critical infrastructure and Fortune 500 companies globally trust watchTowr to continuously validate and strengthen their security postures. If there’s a way to compromise an organization, the watchTowr platform will find it. Follow the company on LinkedIn and X. To learn more about watchTowr, visit https://watchtowr.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Ellen Miles for watchTowr



watchTowr@marketbridge.com