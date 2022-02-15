Washington State IT Apprentices Gain Digital, Verified Program Credentials Through WTIA Workforce Institute and Merit

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apprenti, the first nationally registered tech and IT apprenticeship program operated by the WTIA Workforce Institute, and Merit, the interoperable verified identity ecosystem, have partnered to provide free digital completion certificates and a resume builder tool to all Apprenti graduates in the state of Washington. The Merit platform gives apprentices increased access and portability of their verified credentials and simplifies the resume creation process. Though over 81% of apprentices stay with their employer after graduating, some are looking for other opportunities and the Merit program makes verifying their experience easy for employers.

“Once again, Washington state leads the nation in technology apprenticeship. Merit’s digital credentials and verified resumes help our graduates showcase their talents and on-the-job training,” said Michael Schutzler, CEO WTIA. “As Apprenti celebrates its five year anniversary and to date launching over 1,500 women, people of color, and veterans into high-wage tech careers, we continue to grow the marketability and credibility of an apprenticeship credential. This partnership is a testament to that mission.”

How it works for apprentices:

Digital versions of apprenticeship program credentials, known as “merits,” are automatically sent to graduates. The merits include a digital completion certificate, as well as a direct link to the individual’s record in the State of Washington Labor and Industry’s Apprenticeship Program Directory. Program participants can access, manage, and share their merits through any web browser or on the go through Merit’s secure smartphone app , eliminating the need to carry a paper certificate. Merit recipients gain access to Merit’s online Resume Builder where they can easily create and maintain a showcase for their education, skills, and experience – for free. Potential employers can quickly and easily verify any merits using the included links or QR code built directly into the resume.

Yana Radenska recently completed her apprenticeship and is now working as a Software Engineer. “My job as a software engineer is both very interesting and challenging every single day, yet it also comes with flexibility, benefits, and compensation that allows me to have a high quality of life outside my work,” she said. “Signing up for Merit was easy and painless, as was receiving my digital credential of Journey-level status. I also appreciated that there is a link to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries – I had no idea there was a public lookup tool for viewing apprenticeship status!”

“At Merit, we believe a diverse tech workforce is essential and welcome this opportunity to contribute our technology to Apprenti’s mission and student success,” said Merit COO Jacob Orrin. “We’re honored to partner with Apprenti and offer digital credentials and verified resumes to their apprentices in Washington.”

As an added benefit, these credentials incorporate the Credential Transparency Description Language (CTDL) that captures, links, updates, and shares up-to-date information about credentials for easy organization and searchability. CTDL is a standard language to describe credential information developed by Credential Engine, a non-profit whose mission is to map the credential landscape with clear and consistent information.

“Incorporating the CTDL — which helps to make information about credentials more accessible, understandable, and actionable — is an added public benefit to the already great promise of this partnership between Merit and Apprenti,” says Eleni Papadakis, Chair of the Credential Engine Board of Directors, and Executive Director of the Washington State Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board. “We are proud that Credential Engine’s technology is supporting this work and helping learners across Washington get the tools they need to get ahead.”

To learn more about Merit’s work with Apprenti, visit merits.com/apprenti.

About Apprenti

Apprenti, a 501(c)3 non-profit, operated by the WTIA Workforce Institute, delivers registered apprenticeship programs to bridge the tech talent and diversity gaps. By adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship, Apprenti helps employers meet evolving workforce needs and trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups including women, people of color, veterans, and people with disabilities. Apprenti’s programs are industry recognized and federally approved for employers with tech talent needs across the United States. Apprenti is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) contract, as well as other funders nationwide. For more information on how to apply, donate, or become a hiring partner, please visit www.ApprentiCareers.org.

About Merit

Merit’s verified identity platform brings visibility, liquidity, and trust to people-data, giving organizations the clarity to make better-informed decisions, engage with individuals effectively, and pursue their mission efficiently. Merit works with trusted private, state, and municipal organizations to solve critical real-world problems in sectors such as workforce development, emergency services, licensing, education, and defense readiness. Find out more at merits.com.

