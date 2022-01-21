Washington County School District Expands Use of PowerSchool Solutions, Adds Unified Insights to Help Continue Creating Engaging Learning Environments

Utah school district sees continued improvements to blended learning capabilities, student-teacher engagement and enterprise resource planning through PowerSchool solutions.

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced Washington County School District (WCSD) in St. George, Utah is furthering its investment into PowerSchool solutions to facilitate blended learning curriculum and administrative tasks. WCSD recently chose PowerSchool Unified Insights to aggregate student, educator and district performance through a unified platform, and will utilize the analytics alongside PowerSchool’s Student Information System (SIS), PowerTeacher Pro Gradebook, PowerSchool Unified Administration BusinessPlus, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning and Performance Matters solutions to further student-teacher collaboration, performance monitoring and administrative management capabilities across the district.

“PowerSchool has played a key part in running our district’s operations for over 20 years, and we continue to invest in its product portfolio thanks to the increasing capabilities it provides our staff,” said Tony Campbell, Director of Learning Technologies, Washington County School District. “PowerSchool continues to exceed our expectations regarding how education technology partnerships strengthen and support our overall work as a school district, and we look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Since 1998, WCSD has utilized numerous PowerSchool products to monitor student performance and increase student-teacher engagement, most of which have proven to be even more important for educators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two years, WCSD has cited Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning as a key resource that has helped teachers reach their learners and provide quality instruction, despite shifting learning environments. Similarly, WCSD’s use of Performance Matters has helped educators measure and analyze student performance to create more tailored instructional methods for students.

Before partnering with PowerSchool, WCSD handled grading, payroll distribution and reporting through disparate and manual methods, causing operational inefficiencies. Realizing the need for a unified solution, WCSD began using PowerSchool and saw improvements to student performance monitoring, enterprise resource planning and overall collaboration between students and staff. Further, WCSD parents, students, teachers and administrators have benefitted from managing and tracking student performance through a single, comprehensive platform.

“Offering an intuitive, easy to use ecosystem of solutions for both educators and parents is a priority,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “As one of our company’s customers since our inception, we’re proud to continue supporting Washington County School District as it continues its mission toward providing stellar teaching and learning experiences for students.”

Founded in 1915, WCSD is a school district located in St. George, Utah. WCSD offers a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum, currently serving 35,000+ students across its 53 total schools. The district has received several trade and state accolades and awards, including ongoing accreditation by the Northwest Association of Accredited Schools and as one of the Best Places to Teach in Utah by Niche, among others.

