Warner Bros. Games Appoints David Hewitt Studio Head of Monolith Productions

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games announces industry veteran David Hewitt has been named Vice President, Studio Head, Monolith Productions.

Hewitt will oversee Monolith’s development team to deliver AAA games as well as shape the ongoing studio culture. In his role, he will partner with Monolith’s award-winning creative and technical leadership to set studio strategy and execution of the art, engineering, design and production teams. Hewitt will report to Ben Bell, Vice President of Production, Warner Bros. Games.

“We are thrilled to have David join and lead the talented team at Monolith,” said Bell. “His extensive product development leadership, making amazing games people love to play, is an ideal match with the dynamic team at Monolith. We are going to continue to build upon Monolith’s celebrated heritage by elevating the skilled studio leadership to make their next generation of games.”

Most recently, Hewitt served as Director of Product Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio where he helped build, evolve and manage one of the industry’s most talented development teams. Prior to that, he held various development leadership roles at Santa Monica Studio over the past decade.

“I have been a fan of Monolith for many years due to the long list of great games they have developed, so it is extremely exciting to join this storied team,” said Hewitt. “I’m truly inspired and looking forward to working with this team to focus and build upon on a new vision to make excellent games with the support of Warner Bros.”

Hewitt began his career as a game designer at Ratbag Games before becoming a lead designer and creative director at Tantalus. He holds a BA in English from the University of Adelaide.

