Warner Bros. Games Announces Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions™ to Launch Sept. 3

Magical Sport Comes to Life in Fast-Paced Game Featuring Fan Favorite Characters and Iconic Environments

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games today announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, featuring the legendary magical sport introduced by the Harry Potter books and films. Fans and gamers will be able to immerse themselves into the enchanting world of Quidditch through solo play, cooperative online matches with friends or in competitive online player vs. player games.









Developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Standard Edition will release worldwide on Sept. 3 for $29.99 (SRP) on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Additionally, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions* will be available at no extra charge to all PlayStation Plus members from Sept 3 to Sept. 30, 2024.

View and share the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Official Announcement Trailer

Download official Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions assets

Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many other quintessential characters. And as a special gift, players who own Hogwarts Legacy will receive the Bonus Legacy Pack** when they download Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and connect to their WB Games account.

“Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gives fans a chance to delve further into the Harry Potter world with the thrill of playing this beloved, fantastical sport,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “The team has worked to capture the spirit of Quidditch, including iconic characters and never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.”

“The team is excited to unveil Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and showcase our take of this magical sport,” said Paul Ohanian, Chief Executive Officer, Unbroken Studios. “We’ve worked hard to create a Quidditch game to play solo or with friends, that is an authentic representation of the fan-favorite sport.”

To learn more about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, visit https://www.quidditchchampions.com/ or join the conversation on Facebook, X, Instagram, Discord, and YouTube.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is a part of Global Streaming and Games for Warner Bros. Discovery and a premier worldwide publisher, developer and licensor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based game titles. Additional information can be found at WBGames.com.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Games, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and video game experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

About Unbroken

Unbroken Studios is an LA-based team of 100 developers with proven track records of working on some of the most memorable franchises in games. Celebrating their 11th year of operations in 2024, Unbroken has released two previous titles for PC and mobile. Unbroken Studios also has a separate team providing co-development on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with Rocksteady Studios.

*Standard Edition available from 03/09/24 – 30/09/24. Monthly Games accessible for duration of PS Plus subscription only. PS Plus is an ongoing subscription with recurring fees until cancelled. Age restrictions apply. Full terms: play.st/psplus-usageterms.

**Exclusively in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for all Hogwarts Legacy players. You must own a copy of Hogwarts Legacy and connect it to your WB Games account.

HARRY POTTER: QUIDDITCH CHAMPIONS software © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Unbroken Studios. All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24)

Contacts

Remi Sklar



Warner Bros. Games



Remi.Sklar@wbd.com

Kehau Rodenhurst



Warner Bros. Games



Kehau.Rodenhurst@wbd.com