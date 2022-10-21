Warner Bros. Games and DC Launch Gotham Knights

Step into the Roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin as the New Protectors of Gotham City and Evolve into Your Own Version of the Dark Knight

All-New Open-World Action RPG Set in DC’s Batman Universe is Available Now

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games and DC today announced that Gotham Knights, the new open-world, third-person action RPG (role-playing game), is now available for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox Series X|S and PC and is playable either solo or as a two-player online* cooperative (co-op) experience.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, Gotham Knights features Batman Family characters – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – a new guard of highly trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of an increasingly vulnerable Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. Introducing an original story set in DC’s Batman Universe, players must solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history, while engaging in epic confrontations and encounters with notorious DC Super-Villains, such as the cold-blooded Mr. Freeze, mastermind criminal influencer Harley Quinn, shape-shifting colossus Clayface and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City’s wealthiest families.

To view and share the official Gotham Knights – Cinematic Launch Trailer, visit: Cinematic Trailer on YouTube

To view and share the official What Is Gotham Knights Trailer, visit: What is Gotham Knights Trailer on YouTube

To download official Gotham Knights launch assets, visit: Gotham Knights Launch Assets

“ We are thrilled to launch Gotham Knights and return players to Gotham City to play as the iconic DC Super Heroes Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “ Our development team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal has created a rich, multi-layered story, coupled with compelling gameplay and iconic villains for fans to engage with.”

“ We’re honored to be able to tell a new story centered around our four heroes – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin,” said Patrick Redding, Creative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal. “Gotham Knights is the culmination of the hard work by the entire Warner Bros. Games Montréal team to deliver a unique gameplay experience that transports players into the roles of these characters, whether playing solo or with a friend in online co-op and bring to life some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains in new ways. We’re thrilled to finally share Gotham Knights with fans around the world.”

In Gotham Knights, players will patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham City using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. As Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin progress, their distinctive gameplay skills will evolve, along with an increasing arsenal of gadgets, gear and abilities. Each member of the Batman Family is also able to unlock special co-op take-downs and abilities such as healing or buffing teammates. Players will be able to stop crimes and explore the open-world in untethered two player online co-op. Experience, loot and story progression will carry over for the host, so players can play through the game entirely in single player or co-op mode or choose to have a friend join their session periodically.

The four playable heroes in Gotham Knights include:

Batgirl , also known as Barbara Gordon, is a highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker who wields a tonfa along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker who wields a tonfa along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu. Dick Grayson is Nightwing , whose unique combat style combines agility and strength. Nightwing uses his escrima sticks and wrist darts, as well as his traversal abilities which include parkour, grappling and his glider, the Flying Trapeze.

, whose unique combat style combines agility and strength. uses his escrima sticks and wrist darts, as well as his traversal abilities which include parkour, grappling and his glider, the Flying Trapeze. Red Hood , formerly known as Jason Todd, is an expert marksman and hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter who has gained the ability to harness mystical powers that aid him in battle and allow him to propel his body through the air to traverse the city.

, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an expert marksman and hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter who has gained the ability to harness mystical powers that aid him in battle and allow him to propel his body through the air to traverse the city. Robin is Tim Drake, a master with his collapsible quarterstaff and a specialist in stealth techniques and deductive reasoning. Using technology from the Justice League satellite, Robin has the unique ability to teleport himself across the battlefield to take out enemies quickly and efficiently.

The Gotham Knights Standard Edition is available for $69.99 (SRP). The Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition is available for $89.99 (SRP), including the base game and Visionary Pack downloadable content (DLC) with exclusive gear, cosmetics, Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series and more. The Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition is available for $299.99 (SRP), including the Deluxe Edition, augmented reality collectable pin, 16-page media book, exclusive Gotham City map, four-character statue diorama and more.

Additionally, players can also look forward to the upcoming Heroic Assault mode, a new co-op experience that will support up to four gamers and will be available as a free update for all Gotham Knights owners on Nov. 29. This standalone mode is separate from main story campaign and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor, with 30 action-packed floors in total.

To learn more about Gotham Knights, visit GothamKnightsGame.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (@GothamKnights), YouTube (GothamKnights), Instagram (@GothamKnights), Facebook (GothamKnights) and Discord (GothamKnights).

Fans can read more about the Gotham Knights backstory in DC’s official six issue prequel series Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City. Written by Gotham Knights story consultant Evan Narcisse with art by ABEL, the series debuts Oct. 25. Each physical issue will include a code for a redeemable in-game item, and issue No. 1 will include a code for the exclusive BOSO22 Batcycle skin. Subscribers to the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription platform will also receive each issue day and date with its print counterpart and is the only digital path to receiving the in-game items. The platform includes a wide-ranging selection of stories featuring all of the Gotham Knights videogame characters. For more information, fans can check out DCUniverseInfinite.com. Please note, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is not intended for children and is not available in all countries.

All assets can also be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit the following link and click the “Register Now” button: WarnerBrosGames-Press.com.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at WBGames.com.

About Warner Bros. Games Montréal

Established in 2010, Warner Bros. Games Montréal, a Warner Bros. Games development studio, designs AAA videogame experiences for players globally. The studio recently launched Gotham Knights, an open-world, third-person action RPG set in DC’s Batman Universe, and previously developed Batman: Arkham Origins™. Additional information can be found at WBGamesMontreal.com.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

GOTHAM KNIGHTS software © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal.



BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC.



WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.



(s22)

*PlayStation®Plus required for online co-op. PS Plus is a paid-for ongoing subscription with a recurring fee charged automatically at the frequency chosen by the consumer at purchase until cancelled. Users must be over 7 years old and users under 18 require parental consent, except that users in Germany must be 18 years or older. Full terms apply, see playstation.com/legal.

Contacts

Remi Sklar



Warner Bros. Games



Remi.Sklar@warnerbros.com

Eric Levine



Warner Bros. Games



Eric.Levine@warnerbros.com

Marcela Kartaszewicz



Warner Bros. Games



Marcela.kartaszewicz@warnerbros.com

Tara Edwards



Warner Bros. Games



Tara.edwards@warnermedia.com