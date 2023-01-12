Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software Reveal Voice Over Talent for Hogwarts Legacy

Cast Includes Simon Pegg as Headmaster Black; Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething as Playable Avatars

Immersive, Open-World, Action-Role-Playing-Game Set in the 1800s Wizarding World Allows Players to Experience a New Hogwarts Adventure

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software revealed today some of the well-known voice talent for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

In Hogwarts Legacy, actor Simon Pegg plays Phineas Nigellus Black, the cantankerous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a long lineage of Slytherins, Headmaster Black is hated by the students, for whom he also has a great disdain. Wildly ill-suited to his job, his goal is to do the least amount of work possible and avoid exposure to the student body – preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard.

As fifth-year students entering Hogwarts for the first time, Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething play the two voice options for the game’s playable avatar, which can be highly customized, enabling players to choose the witch or wizard they want to be.

Lesley Nicol voices a key character in the game, Professor Matilda Weasley. A Gryffindor, she is the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts who aids the player in catching up with the other students by giving them the Wizard’s Field Guide and showing them the Room of Requirement. Kandace Caine plays Professor Onai, who was once a Divination teacher at Uagadou, the largest wizarding school in the world, and a gifted Seer whose faith in her sight was shaken by the fact that she did not foresee the loss of her husband. Deciding to leave those painful memories behind, she accepts an invitation by Professor Weasley to teach Divination at Hogwarts. The professor of Astronomy, Professor Satyavati Shah, is voiced by Sohm Kapila. Raised in the Muggle world, Professor Shah is devoted to the sciences and tends to talk down to her students in winding and pretentious aphorisms.

And longtime franchise fans will be thrilled to recognize Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the film series, as he returns to provide the voice of Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw and an underachieving rule-breaker and prankster. Asif Ali voices another Ravenclaw student, Amit Thakkar, a bright and well-read student who would leap at the chance to help a friend in need, though, once in the thick of things, often realizes he might be better off reading about certain adventures than experiencing them.

Jason Anthony voices both Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat. Nearly Headless Nick, the Gryffindor house ghost, also known as Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington, is friendly and entertaining, if a bit pompous. He may be the key to helping the Gryffindor player find answers crucial to solving a significant mystery – if they are willing to do him one small favor involving a bit of rotten roast beef! And finally, the iconic Sorting Hat, a sentient, magical hat, uses knowledge from the student’s past along with input from the player to determine which Hogwarts house will be the right fit.

For a video about Headmaster Black’s legacy and Simon Pegg’s role in Hogwarts Legacy, visit: Headmaster Black’s Legacy | Wizarding World on YouTube

For more information on how to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, visit: www.hogwartslegacy.com

Published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, action, open-world role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world. Beginning as a fifth year, players will embark on a journey through new and familiar locations, explore and discover magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and customize their character to become the witch or wizard they want to be.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch worldwide for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.

