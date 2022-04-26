Warburg Lee Becomes Alen’s New CEO To Lead Company’s Clean Air Revolution

Innovative Entrepreneur takes the helm of Industry-Leading Air Purifier Company

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirPurification—Alen, a leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purification solutions, today announced company founder, Warburg (Warb) Lee, will take the helm as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lee resumes his leadership as market opportunity skyrockets for the company’s top-rated True HEPA air purification products as the country returns to work, school, restaurants and travel.





“This is the most exciting time for the company since its emergence as a top Consumer Reports rated product last year,” Lee said. “As consumers have come to understand the differences between air purifiers in their growing quest to ensure safe, clean air in their homes, workplaces and their kids’ schools, Alen is well prepared with products, design innovations and technology excellence. 2022 is a strategic and high growth year as we continue to educate the marketplace on the importance of clean, safe and healthy air in a room for the maximum degree of safety from air pollutants such as allergens, smoke, viruses and more.”

Lee has held executive and management positions in engineering, marketing, sales and corporate strategy for Fortune 100 companies for more than 25 years. He chose to pursue his entrepreneurial passion and has founded several profitable companies since 1999 including Alen. His commitments to building trust and producing high margin value with customers and his teams are what differentiates him as an uncommon leader. Lee has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

“Ultimately, when we built Alen, our goal was to deliver products that are powerful, quiet, elegant and with the industry’s first Lifetime Warranty. Over the past 16 years, we’ve strategically and thoughtfully built a strong team to deliver the best-in-class air purifiers and customer service that exceeds industry standards. I am proud to lead Alen as we continue to forge forward as a top trusted and reliable company providing clean, safe shared air nationwide,” continued Lee.

Alen products use the power of next-generation air purification technology to defeat the spread of viruses by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns, a clean margin that protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and many aerosolized viruses. Alen’s BreatheSmart products currently feature advanced particle sensor technology that provides the status of the air quality in a room and when harmful particles are detected. Alen air purifiers are now in 67,000 classrooms up from 30,000 at the start of the pandemic, 200,000 homes and there are over 1,200 businesses with more than 75,000 air purifiers across the nation amid rising demand to eliminate 99.9 percent of particulates to create clean, safe shared air.

To learn more about Alen’s commitment to pure air and to purchase a gift for yourself or someone in your life, visit www.alen.com.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen’s mission is to improve the quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Tiffany Rodriguez



310-824-9000



media@alen.com