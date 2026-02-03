Wan Bridge Expands Dallas Market Presence With Launch of The Reserve at Red Oak

The Reserve at Red Oak Showcases Wan Bridge’s Innovative Build-to-Rent Model Amid Rising Demand in North Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wan Bridge, a real estate and technology company shaping the future of residential living, today announced the launch of The Reserve at Red Oak, a premier rental home community set on almost 18 acres in the heart of Red Oak, Texas. This community underscores Wan Bridge’s growing presence in the Dallas metropolitan area and its commitment to delivering high-quality living experiences and innovative housing solutions.

The Reserve at Red Oak features 166 spacious homes with three- and four-bedroom layouts ranging from 1,501 to 1,857 square feet. Each home offers modern finishes and open-concept designs, creating a comfortable and hassle-free living experience for residents. Ideal for families and professionals, the community combines convenience and connection with the charm of Red Oak’s family-friendly atmosphere.

Residents will enjoy a variety of amenities, including 24-hour emergency maintenance, a playground, dog park, adult fitness facilities, as well as garages for all homes. The Reserve at Red Oak is pet-friendly and designed to foster a welcoming environment rooted in local character. Located just 20 minutes south of Dallas along Interstate 35E, the community provides easy access to major highways, top-rated Red Oak ISD schools, Bear Creek Nature Park, shopping, dining, and outdoor activities. Wan Bridge also partnered with local Dallas companies for construction, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the region’s growth and prosperity.

“Few cities in Texas can compare to the small-town charm and family-friendly atmosphere of Red Oak. The Reserve at Red Oak will provide a unique housing option for new residents moving into the growing Red Oak area,” said Brian Hicks, Lease Up Manager at The Reserve at Red Oak. “We will be partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to sponsor area events, including Red Oak High School events and more. We look forward to becoming a local partner and adding to the growth of Ellis County and Red Oak.”

Over the past five years, the BTR model has transformed the Texas real estate landscape, and Wan Bridge has been at the forefront of this evolution. As a tech-forward leader in the BTR space, Wan Bridge has pioneered a vertically integrated platform that seamlessly combines development, construction, and property management. With major investments in Texas’s fastest-growing regions, Wan Bridge continues to expand its footprint, with additional communities planned for Dallas and surrounding areas throughout 2026.

A grand opening event is planned for early 2026. For further information on The Reserve at Red Oak, please visit https://www.thereserveatredoak.com/. To learn more about Wan Bridge and its impact on the build-to-rent industry in Texas, visit www.wanbridge.com.

About Wan Bridge

From Land to Living, Wan Bridge is redefining residential real estate through its innovative build-to-rent (BTR) communities across Texas. Headquartered in Houston, Wan Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated developer, builder, and operator—leveraging AI-driven construction and proprietary technology to deliver new-home quality housing alongside the flexibility of renting. Since 2016, Wan Bridge has transformed key growth corridors in Greater Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Central Texas by creating thoughtfully designed neighborhoods that foster a true sense of community. Built on a commitment to innovation, service, and smart design, Wan Bridge is setting a new standard for how properties are designed, built, and operated—shaping the future of residential living one community at a time. Learn more about Wan Bridge at www.wanbridge.com

Hunter Dodson

hdodson@piercom.com

512-914-6745