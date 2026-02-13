Walton Global Launches the American Builder Growth and Income Fund

The fund invests in secured land-financing assets with leading U.S. homebuilders and acquiring assets in the path of growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walton Global, a leading real estate investment, land banking and land asset management company, announces the launch of the American Builder Growth and Income Fund. The fund offers a balance of income-oriented, secured land loans through Walton’s Builder Land Financing platform with their growth-oriented land acquisition strategy designed to capture capital appreciation as builders and developers acquire the land.

“U.S. housing is fundamentally undersupplied, land is increasingly scarce, and affordability continues to be a concern,” said Bill Doherty, CEO of Walton Global. “The point of maximum opportunity occurs at the entitled, infrastructure-ready land stage, where uncertainty has been removed, capital risk is limited, and builders pay a premium just before vertical construction begins. Public homebuilders increasingly prioritize capital efficiency and balance-sheet discipline rather than tying up capital in land holdings.”

Every community begins with land. The U.S. housing shortage is facing more than a one-million-unit housing shortage, reflecting years of underbuilding relative to household formation and replacement needs. There is a concentration in high-growth metropolitan areas where population inflows and job creation outpace new housing delivery.

The American Builder Growth and Income Fund provides disciplined, efficient access to U.S. housing fundamentals, where supply adjusts slowly due to the constraints at the land acquisition stage. Walton has a decades-long history working with the majority of the nation’s top 20 homebuilders, who are increasingly using options and land-banking structures to control land in a capital-efficient manner and reduce balance-sheet risk, creating stable, recurring demand for land partners. For land bankers, strategic partnerships with builders translate into steady demand for land options and predictable exit pathways.

“During periods of economic uncertainty, real assets are often favored due to their intrinsic value,” said Katie Hubbard, President of Capital Markets in the U.S. for Walton Global. “Land offers durable inflation protection, low correlation to financial markets and provides an opportunity for ongoing income and growth with upside.”

The fund seeks to raise up to $500 million dollars through independent brokers and dealers, family office asset managers, and Registered Investment Advisors. Contact InfoUSA@walton.com for more information.

About Walton Global

Walton Global is a privately-owned, leading land asset management and global real estate investment company with more than 85,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada, totaling $4.54 billion. With more than 47 years of experience, Walton has a proven track record of land investment projects within the path of growth in the fastest-growing metropolitan areas. A total of $2.96 billion has been distributed to over 87,000 investors located in 91 countries. The company works closely with top U.S. home builders, developers and industry partners. Business lines include fixed-income products, builder land financing, development projects, DST offerings, and various fund structures. For more information, visit walton.com.

