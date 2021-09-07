Walter Z. Berger and S. Douglas Hutcheson Named Co-CEOs of Kymeta

The new senior leadership appointments will further launch Kymeta into the next phase of growth within the industry.

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectivity–Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, announced today that Walter Z. Berger and S. Douglas Hutcheson have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers of Kymeta. The senior leadership announcement is an exciting step for the company as they continue to develop transformational technology and innovative solutions across the industry.





Starting September 1, 2021, Berger, formerly Kymeta’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will serve as President and co-CEO. Hutcheson, formerly Kymeta’s Executive Chairman, will serve as Executive Chairman and co-CEO. Their combined breadth of telecommunications and technology experience will further strengthen the company’s continued advancement forward and launch Kymeta into the next phase of growth.

“The board recognizes Walter’s outstanding contributions as COO and it is with great pleasure that we announce the added responsibilities of co-CEO where we can further accelerate the progress of Kymeta,” said S. Douglas Hutcheson, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. “It has been a great pleasure to work with Walter again over the past nearly two and half years and we are excited to formalize the very effective working relationship between the two of us, the board, our customers, and the Kymeta team. This is another step forward for the great progress that Kymeta is building on behalf of our customers and shareholders. It is as a result of this great progress that I am pleased to collaborate with Walter in this exciting time period.”

Kymeta’s connectivity solutions provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world that no other antenna company offers today. The announcement follows an impressive year for Kymeta, who was recently named 2021’s Top Ten Hottest Companies in Satellite and Hottest New Mobility Solution for 2021.

Berger and Hutcheson joined Kymeta in May of 2019 and began their co-CEO duties effective September 1, 2021.

