Walt Disney Company Head of Investor Relations, Lowell Singer, To Join Acrisure as Chief Financial Officer

Singer’s Expertise Will Be Instrumental as Acrisure Has Transformed Itself into a Broad-Based Technology-Driven Financial Services Platform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acrisure, a fast-growing fintech leader that is already a top-10 global insurance broker, today announced it has appointed Lowell Singer as Chief Financial Officer.

Singer joins Acrisure following 14 years with The Walt Disney Company, where he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. At Acrisure, Singer will assume responsibility for the planning, management and execution of the Company’s finance activities, reporting to Co-Founder, CEO and President Greg Williams.

“Our ability to attract someone of Lowell’s caliber is a testament to Acrisure’s success and bright future,” said Williams. “Lowell’s experience with dynamic and rapidly growing businesses fits perfectly with Acrisure’s trajectory. His addition to an already stellar team enhances Acrisure’s core finance capabilities. It also greatly bolsters our ability to convey our expansion strategy to existing and future investors.”

Singer began his career with J.P. Morgan & Co., Inc. as an associate in corporate finance with an emphasis on media and entertainment. Prior to his most recent role with Disney, Singer worked as an equity research analyst for both Cowen and Company, LLC and Robertson Stephens LLC. Singer has also served as a Brand Manager with Kraft Foods, Inc.

Singer’s experience at high-growth organizations brings valuable expertise to Acrisure as the Company continues to execute on its aggressive growth strategy. With extensive investments in technology and artificial intelligence, Acrisure has already begun to transform itself into a broad-based technology-driven financial services distribution platform and continues to attract a broad range of investors. In March of this year, Acrisure announced a capital raise of $3.4 billion and the company expects to grow approximately 50% this year and reach $3 billion in revenue by the end of 2021.

In 2021, the Company deployed an AI-driven prospecting and growth platform which has taken Acrisure beyond its core insurance offering into Asset Management and Cyber Security, with additional expansions to be announced soon. Simultaneously, Acrisure has also maintained its industry-leading M&A pace.

“I am thrilled to join Acrisure at such a transformative time,” said Singer. “I’m impressed by the company Greg has built and his vision as he leads it well beyond its vibrant core insurance brokerage business through the utilization of technology and AI. I look forward to contributing to Acrisure’s growth and advancement as a fintech leader.”

At Disney, Singer cultivated and managed the company’s extensive relationships with investors, analysts and key corporate governance stakeholders. He played an integral role in developing the company’s public narrative and positioning for key acquisitions, including Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, as well as for the company’s successful launches of its portfolio of streaming services including Disney+. Disney’s market capitalization increased 375%, from $70 billion to $335 billion, during the 14-year period in which Singer led the company’s Investor Relations function.

“Lowell has had an extraordinary impact at the helm of Disney’s Investor Relations team during what has been a pivotal period of growth and expansion for our company,” said Christine McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “He is among the best in his field, and I am certain the wealth of experience, tremendous expertise and fresh perspective that have enabled his success at Disney will prove equally invaluable in his new role.”

Singer is a graduate of Duke University and has an M.B.A. from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

About Acrisure

Acrisure specializes in intelligence-driven financial services, providing a broad array of products including Insurance, Asset Management and Cyber Security. The Company has grown revenue from $38 million to $3 billion in just over eight years and has locations in seven countries. Acrisure is the intelligence-driven financial services distribution platform of the future. Find out more at www.acrisure.com.

Contacts

Acrisure: Elliott Bundy, EBundy@Acrisure.com, (347) 561-0276