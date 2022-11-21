<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Walmart Teams Up with Customers to Give Away Up to $5 Million in Local Communities

Retailer launches giving campaign that will run Nov. 25 through Dec. 25

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart announced the launch of a new giving campaign as part of its Spark Good initiative, supporting local organizations across the country with up to $5 million going to nonprofits this holiday season.

Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the retailer is giving customers the opportunity to round up purchases, then donate the change to a favorite charity while shopping on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Walmart will match customer contributions 1:1, up to $1 million ($2 million total including customer donations), so every dollar goes further. Spark Good Round Up, which launched this fall, allows customers to choose the approved nonprofit they’d like to donate to and set up easy recurring Round Ups on the Walmart app or online.

To incentivize customers and nonprofits to take part in the campaign, Walmart is awarding up to 3,000 nonprofits a $1,000 grant when they receive 20 or more Spark Good Round Up donations, for a total contribution of up to $3 million.

Participating is easy. After a customer checks out while shopping online or in the app, they will be prompted to search for a favorite charity for their round up donations. Customers can also go to Walmart.com/SparkGood and search for the charity of their choice to receive their Round Up contributions.

“Last year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave more than $1.5 billion in cash and in-kind donations to organizations around the world,” said Erin Hogue, a senior director of associate and customer engagement at Walmart. “Giving is in our DNA and it’s clear our customers feel the same. With this $5 million campaign, we’re not only amplifying our customers’ acts of giving through matching donations and grants, we’re also allowing our customers to tell us where they’d like the dollars to go.”

The Spark Good Round Up campaign has a number of nonprofits – big and small – for customers to choose. But if a customer can’t find the local cause they want to support, they can send a referral link directly to the 501(c)(3) of their choice.

Spark Good, Walmart’s newest giving initiative, brings the retailer’s nonprofit tools together under one umbrella. From local grant opportunities to registries for their most-needed items, Spark Good gives nonprofits one convenient place to work with Walmart in making a difference in local communities.

Together, we can Spark Good this holiday season. To learn more, visit Walmart.org/SparkGood.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Contacts

Walmart Media Relations

1-800-331-0085

news.walmart.com/reporter

