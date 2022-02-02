Wallbox Charges Up Super Bowl LVI by Asking Americans to Embrace Electricity – Even If You’ve Been Struck by Lightning

The electric vehicle (EV) charger company is airing its first-ever commercial in the U.S. featuring a lightning strike survivor who is afraid of electricity, except when using his Wallbox

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a study by the University of California, an increase of one degree Celsius (1.8 degree Fahrenheit) in the average temperature increases the frequency of lightning strikes by 12%. The average temperature across the globe in 2020 increased by 0.98 of a degree Celsius (1.76 degree F), therefore, we’re on track to see more sparks fly – and, no, not the kind that you may feel when meeting your significant other. But can electricity help reduce lightning strikes? Transitioning to an electric vehicle can be a way to successfully reduce your impact on global warming, and Wallbox can help ease the transition from a gas-guzzler to an electric vehicle by providing a simple, at-home charging solution.

Don’t be afraid to embrace electricity, says Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide. The brand shares the first peek of its Super Bowl LVI commercial set to air during the game on February 13, 2022. The commercial features Seth Thomas, a lightning strike survivor from Durham, North Carolina, who, despite his run-in with electricity, uses Wallbox to charge his electric vehicle based on its safety record, ease of use and environmental friendliness. If Seth can do it, so can you.





“EV adoption is accelerating in the U.S., and studies show that new EV drivers primarily charge their cars at home. As a global leader in home charging solutions – Wallbox has the hardware and software solutions designed to simplify the transition for Americans,” says Barbara Calixto, Chief Marketing Officer of Wallbox. “We are thrilled to debut our first commercial in the U.S. during the biggest annual game – Super Bowl LVI – while showing how seamlessly Wallbox chargers can fit into drivers’ daily lives, even for those with electrophobia.”

The 15-second Super Bowl commercial is part of an extensive marketing campaign Wallbox is activating in the U.S. and four key European markets; the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The campaign, created by DAVID Madrid and DAVID Buenos Aires, will kick off in the U.S. on Feb 4th and peak on February 13, 2022, when the 15” spot airs during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI.

The Wallbox Super Bowl spot preview can be viewed here.

About Wallbox



Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

