Wallbox Announces SHARE Series for Retail Investors

BARCELONA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in an upcoming retail investor-focused event:

September 12, 2022 at 10:00am ET: SHARE Series

Jordi Lainz, CFO and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will present an overview of the company and answer audience questions during this virtual fireside chat focused on the retail investor community.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or in the “Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.wallbox.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,100 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Source: Wallbox NV

Contacts

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com
+1 404-574-1504

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com
+34 622 513 358

