Home Business Wire Wallbox Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
Business Wire

Wallbox Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

di Business Wire

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Wallbox’s security holders may request free of charge a hard copy of Wallbox’s complete audited financial statements by contacting WBX@dfking.com.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 90 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 900 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Contacts

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:
Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com
+34 622 513 358

Wallbox Investor Contact:
Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com
+1 404-574-1504

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale