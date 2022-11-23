Wallarm Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

New Appointments bring a wealth of industry experience, proven business acumen and in-depth technical expertise

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallarm, the end-to-end API security company, is excited to announce several additions to the executive leadership team to help guide Wallarm’s strategic growth in the API security market, which is expected to exceed $10B in the next decade. Adi Lavi will lead the Wallarm partner and channel programs as VP of Channels, Tim Ebbers will lead the Wallarm solution engineering team as Field CTO and VP of Solution Engineering, and Michael Inbar joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to head up the company’s finance team.

“As the global API security market revenue is likely to reach over $10B by 2032, amounting to a staggering CAGR of 26.3%. The addition of Adi, Michael and Tim to our executive management team enables us to deliver on the opportunity in front of us and will take us through our next stage of growth and beyond,” stated Ivan Novikov, CEO and co-founder of Wallarm.

Adi Lavi is a versatile technology professional and a sales leader with over 20 years of experience. Lavi spent the last 10 years in Cyber Security, mainly in the Application and Data security markets with companies such as Distil Networks and PerimeterX. Lavi leverages his technical background and customer-first attitude to scale and exceed company goals.

“I believe the growing awareness of the business challenges associated with the exploding use of APIs by organizations large and small, and the Wallarm End-to-End API Security solution represents an incredible opportunity for partners and customers alike,” said Lavi. “I’m looking forward to helping accelerate strategic partnerships and Wallarm’s growth.”

Tim Ebbers is an E-commerce native in both the retail and transportations industries, including Schneider National, United Airlines, Sun Microsystems, Victoria’s Secret and NetJets. He brings a wealth of operational and information security experience to Wallarm. With half of Ebbers’ career on the customer side and half on the vendor side, he brings a unique customer-first approach to his new position.

“I know from experience how complex it is for a scale-up company to grow quickly in the cybersecurity industry, and I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Wallarm. It is an honor to join such a cutting-edge and groundbreaking hyper-growth company and its amazing team,” said Ebbers.

Michael Inbar is a seasoned CFO, with over 20 years of experience, with leadership roles in several technology companies, including Aspect Software, GlassHouse Technologies, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Solid Biosciences and Acronis. With 11 years’ experience as an auditor, mainly with EY, Inbar is an expert in finance operations and compliance. He has led companies through periods of turnaround, hyper-growth, acquisitions and fundraisings. He has diverse experience including in strategic planning, FP&A, M&A, global Tax planning, technical accounting, SEC Reporting, Finance operations, SOX compliance, and Finance systems and processes.

“It’s an exciting time to join this rapidly growing company and become part of its continued success in delivering cloud-based API security to customers around the world,” Inbar said. “The opportunity to protect this rapidly growing segment of our digital world is massive, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this next stage of growth.”

Wallarm end-to-end API security products provide robust protection for APIs, web applications, microservices, and serverless workloads running in cloud-native environments. Hundreds of Security and DevOps teams choose Wallarm to get unique visibility into malicious traffic, robust protection across their whole API portfolio, and automated incident response for better risk management. The company is committed to supporting modern tech stacks, offering dozens of deployment options in cloud and Kubernetes-based environments, and also provides a full cloud solution. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

To learn more about Wallarm, please visit https://www.wallarm.com/. And to review our latest API threat research, please see our Q3-2022 API ThreatStats™ report blog & infographic.

