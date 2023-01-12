Walker Sands Acquires B2B Demand Generation Agency KoMarketing

The acquisition strengthens digital marketing capabilities for Walker Sands, a top integrated marketing firm for B2B technology companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, has acquired KoMarketing, a B2B demand generation firm headquartered in Boston.

The acquisition, Walker Sands’ second to-date, deepens the firm’s existing capabilities in top-of-funnel demand generation activities, including paid digital advertising and SEO for B2B audiences.

Founded in 2001, Walker Sands accelerates the growth of B2B brands through marketing. Over the years, the firm’s capabilities have expanded to combine excellence in public relations, social media, marketing strategy, and branding with world-class creative and a strong technical backbone across demand generation, marketing automation and web. Walker Sands is among a select few agencies named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 10 years in a row.

KoMarketing was founded in 2004 and has grown to nearly 30 team members supporting B2B clients ranging from growth-stage businesses to Fortune 500 companies in industries including cybersecurity, marketing technology, and healthcare and medical device technology. With strong core expertise in search engine optimization, content marketing, and search and social media advertising, KoMarketing has a track record of consistent organic growth underpinned by long-term client relationships.

“KoMarketing has a long history of success in B2B marketing,” said Mike Santoro, CEO, Walker Sands. “They understand the B2B customer journey. As Walker Sands has grown, we have increasingly become the first call for B2B tech marketers when they take on a new role. Coming together with KoMarketing deepens our collective expertise in demand generation and will create a meaningful positive impact for our clients. Importantly, it also creates opportunities for our team members to grow their careers in new and exciting ways.”

“This is an exciting moment for our entire team,” said Derek Edmond, Managing Partner, KoMarketing. “It is a testament to the tremendous work our team members do every day on behalf of our clients. Joining forces with Walker Sands unlocks new opportunities to raise the bar and do even bigger and better work for the world’s best B2B brands.”

Going forward, KoMarketing will be known as KoMarketing, a Walker Sands company. KoMarketing managing partners Derek Edmond and Steven Wells will report to Andrew Cross, president of Walker Sands.

Combined, the firm has more than 200 full-time employees across remote locations and five physical offices: Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm’s integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. A 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Atlanta. Learn more at https://www.walkersands.com, and for career opportunities visit https://www.walkersands.com/about/careers/.

About KoMarketing

KoMarketing helps B2B organizations get found online, drive more leads and build brand visibility through strategic search, social media, and content marketing programs tailored to clients’ specific business challenges. Founded in 2004, KoMarketing has become a top B2B online marketing agency, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses in a variety of B2B industry sectors. Learn more at https://komarketing.com/.

Contacts

Lindsey Harrison



630-730-1808



lindsey.harrison@walkersands.com