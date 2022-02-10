WALDO Announces the Acquisition of Placid0 Reinforcing Its Mission to Support Eye Health Overall

The Optical Technology Company and its Mobile Platform, EASY, Will Further WALDO’s Commitment to Making Quality Eye Care Accessible

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WALDO, the innovative eye care brand, today announces the acquisition of Placid0 and unveils details on EASY, an eye assessment system mobile application. The acquisition is the next step in WALDO’s movement to make eyecare an essential part of everyday life, with both companies and the app focused on closing the data gap between patients and their eye care professionals. Led by Dr. Darius Moshfeghi, Chief of the Retina Division at Stanford University’s School of Medicine, and Dr. Zach Bodnar, a Stanford-trained retina specialist, Placid0 has created EASY, a technology that addresses all aspects of eye health: vision, quality of life, and objective assessments of eye function. Moshfeghi will also join WALDO as Chief Medical Advisor, along with Dr. Mark Blumenkranz, Professor of Ophthalmology at Stanford University.

“We’re thrilled to have acquired Placid0,” said Ashleigh Hinde, founder and CEO of WALDO. “The technology that Placid0 developed is a truly unique mobile platform to assess ocular conditions unlike others on the market. WALDO was created to be a trusted eye care brand for both wearers and optometrists, and this app allows us to enhance connectivity and communication between the two. Through this platform, we aim to spearhead change, and inspire and spread positive vision for all.”

This app-based connectivity strengthens WALDO’s role within the eye care system, working closely with optometrists, eye doctors and in-store opticians. Now, in addition to their contacts, blue light glasses and hydration drops, and the doctor partnership program, WALDO is providing a product that will objectively measure the cornea through a mobile device, without relying on the patient or the use of heavy and expensive equipment. Instead, EASY offers the potential to rapidly assess comfort, measure metrics for dry eye and thyroid eye disease, discover any warping due to the use of contacts, allow for patient monitoring in the office and at home, and much more. While initially this technology will be exclusive to eye care professionals, the app will eventually be available to WALDO subscribers and general consumers to take an active role in their eye health.

“WALDO is a champion of positive vision, seeing and creating a better future for the eye care industry,” said Moshfeghi. “With their distribution and established network, we are excited to unveil our mobile technology and connect consumers and eye care professionals without friction. While ophthalmologists can identify and treat eye diseases earlier and more effectively than ever before, these advances are meaningless if issues go undiagnosed.”

In addition, the mobile platform reinforces WALDO’s mission to end avoidable blindness by working with relevant partners and charities to revolutionize the industry. This technology will also build on WALDO’s partnership with Sightsavers, an organization working to eliminate avoidable blindness and promote the rights of people with sight disabilities, with a tangible product that can promote universal eye care accessibility throughout the developing world. Currently through their Buy One, Give Vision program, WALDO funds life-altering sight correcting procedures in some of the poorest regions of the world, helping to build stronger communities. EASY will physically bring eye care into the field.

Waldo acquired Placid0, in an all stock deal. For more information, please visit hiwaldo.com.

About WALDO



WALDO is an innovative and accessible eyecare brand that champions positive vision for all through high quality products and service. Founded by Ashleigh Hinde in 2017, WALDO is leading the movement in making eyecare an essential part of everyday life. Challenging industry perceptions by removing alienating jargon, and investing in product innovation and services that are always centered around the customer.

Since launch, WALDO lenses have been worn by over 200,000 customers and the company has expanded its eyecare product range and services to reach the EU and USA. Through innovative products, an insightful and thoughtful business philosophy and courage to push boundaries – WALDO strives to lead industry evolution.

About Placid0



Placid0 was formed in August 2020 by Darius Moshfeghi, Zach Bodnar, Jochen Kumm, Andrew Moshfeghi and Emmett Cunningham, Jr. to develop a mobile platform for assessing ocular conditions that will improve connectivity and communication between patients and consumers and their eye care professionals.

