Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency selects Cubic Transportation Systems to provide a national ticketing solution for its public transport

New Zealand joins key areas around the world where Cubic is successfully delivering its proven public transportation solutions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountbasedticketing–Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) announced its selection of Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) to provide a National Ticketing Solution (NTS) for Aotearoa New Zealand. This approach to public transport ticketing is one of the first global models, and when completed, it will cover 13 regions across New Zealand and enable seamless travel on bus, rail and ferry services.

The NTS will make public transport a more convenient, reliable and cost-effective choice for riders, encouraging Kiwis to use bus, rail and ferry options more often.

“When we remove barriers and make public transport easier to use, we can improve safety and reduce road congestion and emissions,” said Yogesh Anand, Waka Kotahi NTS executive sponsor. “We also understand that accessible and affordable public transport options are key to helping cities grow sustainably and become more liveable and connected.”

”We’re confident that partnering with Cubic, a leader in Account Based Ticketing solutions, is the right choice,” said Mr. Anand. “Their vast experience is integral to delivering a seamless experience to New Zealanders. Between Waka Kotahi, our Public Transport Authorities and Cubic, we’re looking forward to creating an easy-to-use system for all Kiwis.”

Added CTS President Jeff Lowinger: “This is an exciting project for Cubic. We’re proud that Waka Kotahi chose to leverage our innovative products and proven track record in delivering complex solutions for the world leaders in public transportation, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Queensland and London. Our Account Based and Open Payment Ticketing solutions are trusted by transport agencies globally and the millions of passengers who use Cubic’s systems every day.”

The new Account Based Ticketing solution, which will roll out across New Zealand, will provide riders with a consistent and reliable customer experience no matter which part of the country they are in or whether they travel by bus, train or ferry.

The solution is similar to systems that Cubic has deployed in New York, London and Brisbane. It provides a future-proof backbone for the whole country’s public transport payment system, which can grow with the needs of New Zealand and seamlessly integrate with the existing operators and authorities in each region.

By choosing an Account Based solution, Waka Kotahi will enable “open loop” payments on credit and debit cards and digital versions such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. In addition, it will maintain other payment options to ensure that passengers can choose their preferred payment method and be confident that they will receive the correct fare — even for multimodal journeys.

“We are proud to partner with Waka Kotahi and the public transport authorities to deliver the National Ticketing Solution,” said Simon McLevie, VP & managing director for CTS Asia & New Zealand. “We look forward to working with Waka Kotahi and the regional councils on enabling innovation in customer experience through easier payments for public transport that will improve the lives of all Kiwis.”

About Cubic

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) is part of Cubic, a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defence C5ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, visit www.cubic.com.

Contacts

James Woodhead



Cubic Transportation Systems – Regional Marketing Manager – APAC



PH: +61 479 187 858



james.woodhead@cubic.com