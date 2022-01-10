Home Business Wire Waitr to Participate at the 24th Annual ICR Conference
Waitr to Participate at the 24th Annual ICR Conference

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”) today announced that Carl Grimstad, CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The discussion will begin at 4:30pm ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/ and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. Additionally, Waitr provides merchant processing solutions to restaurants and others. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes operate in over 1,000 cities in the United States.

