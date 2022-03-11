Home Business Wire Waitr to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call...
Waitr to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 11, 2022

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results following the close of the stock market on Friday, March 11, 2022 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 256-1007, or for international callers (323) 994-2093. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 3600193. The replay will be available until Friday, March 18, 2022.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr provides third-party payment processing solutions to restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in over 1,000 cities in the United States.

Contacts

Investors

WaitrIR@icrinc.com

