Waitr, Soon to be known as ASAP, to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2022

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), the delivery and payments technology company soon to be known as ASAP, today announced that it intends to release its second quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the stock market on Monday, August 8, 2022 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 221-3881, or for international callers (323) 794-2590. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 9933627. The replay will be available until August 15, 2022.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, is an on-demand online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Waitr’s proprietary in-stadium delivery technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats through its ASAP platform. Additionally, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. They provide a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of March 31, 2022, they operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

