Wag! Announces Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference
Wag! Announces Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wag! Group Co. (the “Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at Wag! – Investor Relations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available afterwards.

Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents by offering access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! operates Petted.com, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a concierge prescription and compounding service, and DogFoodAdvisor.com, one of the most visited and trusted pet food marketplaces. For more information, visit Wag.co.

Media:
Wag!: Media@wagwalking.com

Investor Relations:
Wag!: IR@wagwalking.com
ICR for Wag!: WagIR@icrinc.com

