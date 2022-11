Wag! Announces Launch of Neighborhood Network, Making Finding Care for Your Pet Easier Than Ever

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PET #WagPET–Wag! Group Co. (“The Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, is thrilled to announce the best way to discover a great local Pet Caregiver in your neighborhood through the Wag! Neighborhood Network.





As of today, Pet Parents can discover more than 400,000 5-star rated dog walkers, sitters, and trainers, across more than 90,000 neighborhood and city guides – from Fishermans Wharf to Greenwich Village – in all 50 states. Wag! understands that furry family members have their own unique needs, which is why the Wag! Neighborhood Network enables Pet Parents to filter across more than 21 unique specialties, including senior pups, potty training, and price.

“We’re thrilled to provide Pet Parents the most personalized and convenient way to discover great local pet care,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chairman of Wag!. “I can’t wait for furry family members across the US to connect within the Wag! community and for this product to unlock healthier and happier lives for millions of dogs, cats, and other members of the family.”

With the launch of the Wag! Neighborhood Network, Pet Parents can book directly with any Pet Caregiver with a few taps, saving the time and headache of having to manage scheduling, messaging, and inefficient meet & greets, which can waste hours of time and back-and-forth. All the information needed to find and book a 5-star rated dog walker, boarder, and trainer is front and center, including more than 16 million reviews, pricing, photos, and Wag! Achievements. Achievements include Preferred Clients, Repeat Clients, Breed Specialties, and Extra Caring, just to name a few.

For more information, visit Wag!.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for 2022. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for 2022; market adoption of the Company’s pet service offerings and solutions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s final prospectus filed with the SEC on July 12, 2022 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About Wag!

Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 400,000 local pet caregivers nationwide, in addition to pet insurance options from the leading pet insurance companies. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and wellness at the forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with more than 12 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform, across 5,300 cities and 50 states, with pet parents rating 96% of services as 5-star. Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace. Additionally, the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.

